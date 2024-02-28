F1 24 will release in May for consoles and PC, and pre-orders are available right now

EA Sports has officially confirmed that F1 24 will be released in a couple of months, on May 28, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

F1 24 is the next in a long line of Formula One racing simulation games. F1 23 was a smash hit for our hardware editor, who, in his review of the racing sim, picked out the "compelling Braking Point campaign" as well as the F1 World mode, which delivered a "feature-rich package that's sure to please most fans."

The announcement trailer for F1 24 showed off improved visuals and adrenaline-filled racing: "Get closer to the action, get closer to the grid." It also explains that players who pre-order the Champions Edition before April 24, 2024, can get the 2024 season liveries for McLaren, Williams Racing, Alpine, and Haas, as well as the Esports liveries for Alpine and McLaren.

"For the first time, our F1 23 players can now connect immediately with the 2024 season with some of their favorite teams and drivers ahead of this weekend’s first Lights Out," senior creative director at Codemasters, Lee Mather, explained in an official blog post.

There's also a new loyalty offer reward for players who have owned F1 21, F1 22, or F1 23, as they can get a 15% discount when they pre-order the F1 24 Champions Edition. The digital-exclusive Champions Edition will give players two new F1 icons, 18,000 PitCoin, and the F1 World Bumper Pack, which has resources for single and multiplayer events. Players will also enjoy three days of early access and a bonus VIP Podium Pass.

The full reveal for F1 24 is scheduled for April, "and we’re bringing players an overhauled Career mode, a new EA Sports Dynamic Handling System, and so much more," Mather said in the blog post. So it looks like there's still a lot more to look forward to, and hopefully, this next installment will be a strong contender for our best racing games list.

