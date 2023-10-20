EA Motive offers a new update on its Iron Man game but it's still a long way off

EA Motive has provided a brand new update on its Iron Man game, but fans shouldn't expect to see it anytime soon.

In a recent blog post, Motive general manager Patrick Klaus discussed what the studio has been up to since the release of its Dead Space remake in January, explaining that it was a "big milestone for us" but the team has since switched its focus to its Iron Man project.

"We’re still early in pre-production and taking our time to make sure we set the best possible foundation for development," Klaus said. "But already, we’re finding so many opportunities to explore story, design and gameplay with Iron Man, and it’s exciting to see the fantasy start coming alive.

"Even this early in the process, we’ve put in place a Community Council made up of Iron Man and Marvel fans; as with Dead Space, they’ll be offering feedback on pretty much everything throughout the development process."

Klaus added that the team has chosen Unreal Engine 5 as the engine for Iron Man "in order to empower the dev team to work their magic and create something really special".

Since the game is in early pre-production, no further development updates were provided, so fans looking forward to the superhero game will have to be patient because it could be years away.

In other Marvel news, Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has officially launched for PlayStation 5 today. We gave the sequel four out of five stars, with Jake Tucker calling it "a single-player open-world game that prioritizes fun above all else", alongside a satisfying Venom arc.

Insomniac recently confirmed that the game will receive New Game Plus and mission replay in a post-launch update, which should arrive before the end of the year.

