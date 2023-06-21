EA has delayed the magical FPS game Immortals of Aveum for a month

The upcoming first-person magical shooter, Immortals of Aveum, has officially been delayed for a month.

Previously scheduled for July 20, the Ascendant CEO and game director Bret Robbins announced in a blog post that the FPS title will be delayed around a month. This pushback will hopefully give the studio more time to optimize and polish what it has so far so that it can make its way onto our best FPS games list.

“The recent feedback to the game proves to us what we already felt: that Immortals of Aveum is something special. In order to realize our full vision, we are going to take a few extra weeks, making our new launch date Tuesday, August 22nd", Robbins said.

Ascendant is an independent studio founded by Robbins, who previously headed up Visceral Games as the creative director on the original Dead Space, and the Call of Duty games like Modern Warfare 3, Advanced Warfare, and World War 2.

According to the studio's website, it also has "a close knit, unpretentious team of industry-leading talent with BAFTA and Game of the Year award-winning experience" who have worked on various titles. The developers have worked on titles like Mafia, Marvel's Spider-Man, Borderlands, and The Wolf Among Us.

“As you know, this is our first game as a self-funded independent studio. We set out five years ago to ambitiously make an original Magic FPS in a new fantasy world", Robbins said. “Along the way, we worked through a pandemic, built a new team, developed on Unreal Engine 5.1, and pushed the boundaries of what we thought was possible. Now, the finish line is in sight."

Immortals of Aveum will be released on August 22 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.