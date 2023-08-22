Delta Force: Hawk Ops gets full reveal in explosive new trailer

Delta Force: Hawk Ops just got fully unveiled during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, 14 years after the release of the series’ last title, Delta Force: Xtreme 2.

The new title is being developed by TiMi Studio Group, and will be released on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) and mobile devices - cross-platform play will be available from day one. No release date has been given for the FPS at the time of writing, but the pre-alpha footage shown off in the trailer looks fast-paced, explosive, and ultimately quite promising.

Hawk Ops will feature a campaign mode titled Black Hawk Down, as well as a tactical extraction mode (which can be played against teams of real players or AI). There's also a large-scale PVP mode (called Havoc Warfare) which will allow players to form a huge team on an enormous map.

Combat will have a huge focus on tactics, and players will have the choice of four Operator classes to play as - Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon.

Speaking to IGN last week, producer Shadow Guo confirmed that Hawk Ops will serve as a reboot of the Delta Force series - evolving the features that the franchise is known for (such as its large-scale multiplayer and realistic open-world combat) and uphold its legacy.

“Our objective is to uphold the authentic essence of the original Delta Force game while infusing a near-future flavor from both artistic and narrative perspectives,” Guo told IGN. “To achieve this, we developed the overarching storyline with realistic themes, employed real-life actors for character building, utilized photogrammetry for 3D world creation, captured tactical movements from military professionals, and sought guidance from former Special Forces personnel to ensure an authentic tone of resolute realism and professionalism within the military theme.”

It was also confirmed that Delta Force: Hawk Ops’ multiplayer will be able to go beyond the previous 32-player limit, and that players will be able to utilize a wide selection of vehicles during combat, such as drones, attack boats, armored vehicles, and helicopters. Guo previously said: “To create a grand atmosphere of combat on ground, sea, and air, we designed a variety of methods for engagement and maps that integrate diverse terrain features such as vertical height differences and caves, as well as different vehicle routes.”

Fans are able to pre-register for Delta Force: Hawk Ops now on the official website, which you can find here .