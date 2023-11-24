Deliver Us Mars is the latest free Epic Games Store title on offer this week

The next batch of free Epic Games Store titles has been revealed and it includes the sci-fi adventure game Deliver Us Mars.

Starting today (November 24) through to November 30, users can claim KeokeN Interactive's Deliver Us Mars free of charge instead of its usual $31.50 (£24.99) full price.

Deliver Us Mars is the sequel to the award-winning Deliver Us The Moon, an atmospheric third-person adventure "offering an immersive astronaut experience." In this game, the player will explore new frontiers on a suspense-fuelled, high-stakes mission to recover the ARK colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward.

From November 30 to December 7, Deliver Us Mars will be replaced by Jitsu Squad and Mighty Fight Federation, two colorful fighting games that both released in 2022.

Jitsu Squad is a Marvel vs Capcom-inspired four-player co-op tag team beat ‘em up with epic character transformations and fast-paced combat, featuring a roster of playable characters, and special abilities that can be executed as powerful combos.

Developer Tanuki Creative Studio also likens the game to other popular games in the genre, like Dragonball FighterZ and Super Smash Bros.

Komi Games' Mighty Fight Federation may be just as hectic as Jitsu Squad, but this fighting game features a competitive twist on the party-fighter genre and has 1v1 matches, team fights, and a free-for-all with up to 14 characters to choose from.

The game is a " throwback to classic 3D arena fighters, but with a focus on fighting game fundamentals" allowing players to utilize "hype mechanics to zone, evade, counter and play mind-games with your opponents."

Earlier this month, Epic Games admitted during the Epic vs. Google court case on November 6 that its digital storefront still isn't profitable after launching five years ago.

Epic Games Store boss Steve Allison said on the witness stand that the digital PC store isn't profitable despite its debut in December 2018 but said that the company's "goal" is still "growth."

For more, check out our Black Friday video game deals hub for some sweet deals, as well as our picks for the best Black Friday gaming deals.