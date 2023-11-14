Cities Skylines 2 ditches its weekly patches so Colossal Order has more time to deliver larger updates

Developer Colossal Order has announced that it will be moving away from weekly Cities: Skylines 2 updates to focus on bigger patches over longer periods of time.

In a new Steam post, the developer confirmed that players should expect updates to arrive at less regular intervals following the release of the next patch so that it can take more time to work on larger updates, such as technical problems that have existed since the game's launch.

"In the last three weeks, we’ve had a very quick pace with the patches," Colossal Order said. "There is one more of those landing soon, but after that, we’ll be focusing on bigger fixes that take longer to work on."

It was noted that the team is currently focusing on improving a series of features that have been disrupting the game, including LODs and improving GPU performances. Colossal explained that while geometric LODs are largely automated, "there are a ton of tweaks and adjustments required."

"We are expecting a relevant performance boost with these asset fixes," the developer added. "The workload is significant and unfortunately, there is no silver bullet to improve the performance at once, instead, it requires several tasks completed before we are happy with it.

"This results in less frequent updates so we won’t have weekly patches going forward. Please check the future Word of the Weeks for more information, as I plan to keep writing one every week until further notice."

In the same post, the developer provided an update on some new in-game systems, including the game's modding feature called The Editor, confirming that it's in the works and currently includes only maps and support for code modding.

However, Colossal said that the asset import feature isn't available yet, so the creators are currently unable to import their own assets into the game, explaining that after the feature is implemented it'll be running it through the Modding Beta group.

"When the asset part of the Editor is ready, we’ll have the Paradox Mods nicely populated with the Region pack assets that the asset creators have been working on. The assets are looking amazing, and I’m sure you’ll have a lot of fun choosing the ones most fitting to your cities."

There's no release date for The Editor just yet, but Colossal says it may not be released for a “couple of months.”

For more, check out our Black Friday gaming deals guide for the best discounts, as well as our Black Friday video game deals.