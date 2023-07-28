Call of Duty: Warzone will soon let you play as Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dog, or a cat

Four new operators are coming to Call of Duty, and the choice is definitely going to surprise you.

Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, and Snoop Dog are the first three operators joining the Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 roster. The new free content drop will be available between August 7 and 16, after Season 5 goes live on August 2.

"The first three days will grant a War Track from the ’80s (Foundation), ’90s (Golden Era), or 2000s (Life After Y2K)", a Call of Duty blog post said. "On the fourth day of logging in, you will receive a special Weapon Blueprint that can be used in any online mode."

The Doggfather returns. @SnoopDogg is coming back to Call of Duty. pic.twitter.com/dS9HkMQdVQJuly 27, 2023 See more

While we've seen Snoop Dog once before, back in 2014, Nicki Minaj is making history as "come Season 05, she will be Call of Duty’s first-ever self-named female Operator." There's also 21 Savage dropping in mid-season as part of the Reloaded offerings. Unfortunately, as it stands, that's all we know about the third operator joining us next season.

While this crossover may be seen as out of left field by some, strangely enough, it isn't the weirdest thing we've seen of Call of Duty as of late. As part of Season 4 Reloaded, which launched July 12 Sgt. Pspsps is joining the mix.

For 2,400 COD points, Whisker Tango gives you two new operators, Sgt. Pspsps and Sgt. Sprinkles. This bundle also includes two new weapon blueprints, the "Cat Scratch" Assault Rifle used for mid-range play and the "Pouncer" SMG for close-up fights. There's also a new vehicle skin, a fishbone weapon charm, a vinyl, five stickers, and an emblem.

Unfortunately, many fans haven't taken to these new operators with the same enthusiasm as they have Nicki and Snoop. Reddit user ArcadiousXvX commented, "I can't believe this is what COD has become". With many more reminiscing about the days when Call of Duty prioritized realism over cash grabs.

The Whisker Tango group may give you an extra life when it comes to Warzone, but you should still check out these best tips before you pounce into play.