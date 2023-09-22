Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone are adding Diablo characters, Doom weapons, and Skeletor

The first details for Season Six of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and Warzone have been revealed, and iconic Diablo characters Lilith and Inarius will be joining the fray as playable operators, alongside the addition of a DOOM weapon bundle, and more.

As outlined in a new post on the Call of Duty blog, Season Six - ‘The Haunting’ - is set to launch on September 27 across all platforms. During the season, the two familiar Diablo faces will arrive alongside an operator bundle for Masters of the Universe’s Skeletor, who'll come with “evil sorcery–themed Blueprints and Emblems”. Meanwhile, the DOOM Tracer Weapon Bundle will include multiple weapons, including a DOOM-themed chainsaw and shotgun.

Other cosmetics coming in Season Six include an Evil Dead 2 bundle featuring Ash Williams, as well as a Hellsing bundle starring Alucard. There’ll also be a skin for Gaia (humanized Mother Nature, basically),

Skins and weapons aside, in Warzone, The Haunting will see the return of the limited-time Zombie Royale and Lockdown modes, as well as some new events. Operation Nightmare will have players face off against “a host of monstrous targets” and “investigate eldritch anomalies” as they clear a Bounty board - that's set to kick off on October 17.

Additionally, mid-season, Vondel will become Vondead. The blog post reads: “A demonic incantation by a sorceress has unleashed a zombie outbreak, bringing nightmares to life as the canals of Vondead run red with blood.” It goes on to tease that players will be able to take on a mythical being known as ‘The Butcher’ in the underworld - doing so will reap currently unknown rewards.

Meanwhile, in Modern Warfare 2 (2022), two new Core maps (La Casa and Koro Village) and two extra Gunfight maps (King and Fight) will be rolled out from the start of the season. Mid-season, El Asilo and Embassy will get into the spooky season spirit with some reskins, and Drop Zone, Infected, Domination, Grind, and Kill Confirmed will all be given Halloween-themed twists, too.