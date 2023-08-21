Bungie teases new team-based sci-fi action project inspired by MOBAs, platformers, and life sims

Bungie has teased one of its "incubation projects" which is planned as a team-based action game set in a sci-fi fantasy universe.

The Destiny developer recently took to Twitter to announce that it's currently hiring "for something new" and will be taking on new team members to work on projects in the incubation process. Bungie explained that one of those incubation projects "is a team-based action game inspired by several genres in a brand-new, science-fantasy universe".

"It draws inspiration from fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and frog-type games, wrapped up in a lighthearted, comedic world," the developer added.

Incubation at Bungie is focused on developing inclusive worlds, which takes time and team members with diverse backgrounds, so we're actively hiring in fully remote roles! We're committed to a digital-first future without a return to office mandate.💙

"The team's designing for depth, mastery, and Bungie's signature action feel, as well as a friendly, inclusive community. We are actively hiring for this project and other small project teams. So, if you want to build a new type of Bungie game, join us!"

Since this is an incubation project, it's not a fully-realised game right now and could potentially still be in the process of building and testing. The hiring post on Twitter also noted that Bungie is "committed to a digital-first future without a return to office mandate", allowing recruits and current developers the option to work remotely.

Destiny 2 game director Joe Blackburn recently released an apology video following backlash from the latest State of the Game blog post. The post addressed the community's complaints, and Bungie explained that it couldn't release more than one PvP map per calendar year due to a lack of resources.

Blackburn later released the video to apologize and admit that the post "wasn't up to our standards" for what players expect as communication. The director then promised a free PvP map pack next year that will be worked on by a dedicated team of developers.

In the meantime, Destiny 2 players can currently look forward to the upcoming reveal of The Final Shape, which will be the final DLC for The Light and Darkness Saga.

