Baldur's Gate 3 patch 4 features over 1000 fixes and adds a new accessibility setting for color-blind people

The latest major patch for Baldur's Gate 3 is massive, introducing over 1000 fixes, tweaks, and changes, as well as new accessibility options for color-blind players.

According to Larian Studios, Patch Four is so big that it exceeds the Steam character limit - you're best checking out all the changes on the official website. It's perhaps the most technical update we've received for the RPG so far.

You'll find that it mainly addresses an array of bugs as opposed to introducing new content - such as the highly-requested addition of the ability to change your character's appearance through the Magic Mirror and Withers' Wardrobe introduced in Patch Three and Two, respectively. However, there is a great new accessibility option for players who are color-blind.

"In this update, we’ve added a setting in the Accessibility tab that will allow you to choose between protanopia, deuteranopia, or tritanopia, which will apply to character outlines and circles, character map markers, frame portraits in turn order, and party portraits," Larian explained.

"We hope that including these settings will allow you to more easily differentiate between friends, foes, and help with navigating combat!"

Speaking of Withers' Wardrobe - a tool that was added in Patch Two that lets players remove offline friends in co-op mode - you're now able to dismiss dead avatars and Withers should now be able to explain how it works when you interact with him.

Additionally, you can now customize hirelings' appearance when recruiting them, allowing for even more personalization in the game.

In terms of tweaks, a few features stick out, including refined behavior for Scratch's fetching - he'll now fetch "pretty much everything", not just bones and potions. For players who like licking the hunk of spider meat in the Gauntlet of Shar to get a reaction out of poor Gale, Larian has now implemented a possibility for you to get sick, so you might want to listen to the wizard of Waterdeep.

