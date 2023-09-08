Baldur's Gate 3 mod makes it harder to miss those companion chats

A new Baldur's Gate 3 mod has made it much easier to know when to talk to your companions and avoid missing those important events.

Baldur's Gate 3 has an entire cast of companions you can stumble across throughout your playthrough and one of the game's main features involves building those connections by raising their approval.

One of the many ways you can do this is by having conversations and taking part in tailored events, and while it's easy to know when to have those chats with your party members when out questing, it's possible to miss vital moments that usually occur in your camp.

That's why user Kvalyr on Nexus Mods has created a mod that will alert you when an interaction is available and when you should head to your camp for the night (via PC Gamer).

The Camp Event Notifications mod is a perfect UI mod that adds a visual alert to tell the player "when they should long rest due to camp night events and dialogues waiting to play out".

The modder further explained how it works in the description, saying: "This mod regularly checks for pending/available 'Camp Night Events' and adds a floating exclamation point above your main character's head (similar to the one that shows on companions when they have something to say to you)."

According to Kvalyr, Baldur's Gate 3 is designed to prioritize certain events over others during Long Rest periods, explaining that it "looks at what events are waiting and eligible to be played, then chooses the one event with the highest priority. Only the one highest priority event is then played for a single night of rest. Other events are put back into 'the queue' until your next rest."

They also noted that they're planning to add the ability for players to experience multiple events in a single night. These events can range from cutscenes, to dream sequences and unique dialogue, so if you're a player who likes to experience everything there is to find in an RPG, this mod might be for you.

Baldur's Gate 3 has had massive success during its first month of launch and it might just be one of the best RPGs of all time. If you're looking for something different though, you check out our list of the best PC games.