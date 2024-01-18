Avowed is set to release in ‘fall 2024’, Obsidian confirms

Obsidian Entertainment’s fantasy roleplaying game (RPG) Avowed now has a slightly more specific release window - it’s set to launch on PC and Xbox Series X |S this fall.

Fall release windows for games generally point towards a launch between the start of September and the end of November, but Obsidian didn’t give a specific month or date during the Xbox Developer_Direct stream today (January 18). For now, prospective players will just have to watch this space, but thanks to the stream, we’ve also been given a greater look at Avowed’s combat system to pore over in the meantime.

Avowed will allow players to utilize customizable loadouts which can be switched during combat, allowing them to take on a variety of enemies with a range of techniques. A few of the options players might opt for were shown off, such as the dual-wielded wand loadout, which allows you to speedily sling spells at foes with two separate weapons.

Otherwise, Obsidian teased that certain aspects of the game, such as quests, will allow players to make decisions with “profound consequences.” There’ll be a level of moral nuance here too, with some decisions not having an immediate ‘right or wrong’ answer. Not only can quests play out differently as a result of your choices, but their outcomes can be reflected on the world, too.

The latest footage has also shown off more of Avowed’s vibrant world of Eora, which is home to a vast range of biomes that the devs described as “rich, weird and wonderful.” It certainly looks pretty, and with Obsidian’s track record of excellent RPGs like Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds, things are shaping up to be rather promising.

Avowed will also be playable via Xbox Game Pass on day one.