Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer trailer provides first look at modernized MW2 maps
Something old, something new
A new multiplayer trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been launched ahead of its release on November 10, offering the first look at several modernized maps stripped from Modern Warfare 2 and featuring characters like Captain Price to lean further into the nostalgia side of things.
Sixteen remastered Modern Warfare 2 maps are making their way into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: Afghan, Derail, Estate, Favela, Karachi, Highrise, Invasion, Quarry, Rundown, Rust, Scrapyard, Skidrow, Sub Base, Terminal, Underpass, and Wasteland. These have been reimagined with "fast-paced combat" in mind so that combat will be more streamlined and, thus, more tense.
Although the multiplayer trailer doesn’t provide an incredibly deep look at these remastered maps, with a beta test taking place across October 8-10, it won’t be long before players can jump into these maps and explore their details for themselves. The full multiplayer trailer can be seen below:
In addition to this, Call of Duty: Next, which is taking place on October 5, will provide a more in-depth look at multiplayer content, which may also reveal more details of the 16 modernized Modern Warfare 2 maps we’ve had a quick glimpse at. So, if you’re eager to see more on how multiplayer functions in Modern Warfare 3 alongside these maps, it’s worth keeping an eye out.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is scheduled to release on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC on November 10, so it’s a little over a month before you’ll be able to explore exactly what this game has to offer. Still, if you’re a long-time player of the Call of Duty series, then nostalgia alone might be the drive you need to check it out.
The best FPS games promise high-stakes action for any thrill-seeking player, but the best fighting games might be an alternative if you want some more hands-on combat. However, for an adventure to share, you might want to check out the best multiplayer games on PC instead.
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Kara is an Evergreen writer at TechRadar Gaming. With a degree in Journalism and a passion for the weird and wonderful, she's spent the last few years as a freelance video game journalist, with bylines at NintendoLife, Attack of the Fanboy, Prima Games, and sister publication, GamesRadar+. Outside of gaming, you'll find her re-watching Gilmore Girls or trying to cram yet another collectible onto a shelf that desperately needs some organizing.
Most Popular
By Cat Bussell