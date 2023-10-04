Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer trailer provides first look at modernized MW2 maps

A new multiplayer trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been launched ahead of its release on November 10, offering the first look at several modernized maps stripped from Modern Warfare 2 and featuring characters like Captain Price to lean further into the nostalgia side of things.

Sixteen remastered Modern Warfare 2 maps are making their way into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: Afghan, Derail, Estate, Favela, Karachi, Highrise, Invasion, Quarry, Rundown, Rust, Scrapyard, Skidrow, Sub Base, Terminal, Underpass, and Wasteland. These have been reimagined with "fast-paced combat" in mind so that combat will be more streamlined and, thus, more tense.

Although the multiplayer trailer doesn’t provide an incredibly deep look at these remastered maps, with a beta test taking place across October 8-10, it won’t be long before players can jump into these maps and explore their details for themselves. The full multiplayer trailer can be seen below:

In addition to this, Call of Duty: Next, which is taking place on October 5, will provide a more in-depth look at multiplayer content, which may also reveal more details of the 16 modernized Modern Warfare 2 maps we’ve had a quick glimpse at. So, if you’re eager to see more on how multiplayer functions in Modern Warfare 3 alongside these maps, it’s worth keeping an eye out.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is scheduled to release on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC on November 10, so it’s a little over a month before you’ll be able to explore exactly what this game has to offer. Still, if you’re a long-time player of the Call of Duty series, then nostalgia alone might be the drive you need to check it out.

