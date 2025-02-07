Avowed game director confirms that yes, the game can reach 60fps on Xbox Series X

Avowed's game director has confirmed the game will reach 60fps on console

This is limited to the Xbox Series X version, however

On Xbox Series S, Avowed will max out at 30fps

Soon-to-release role-playing game (RPG) Avowed will be playable at a smooth 60 frames per second (fps), its developer, Obsidian, confirms - but there is a slight catch.

Obsidian's Carrie Patel, game director for Avowed, confirmed in an interview with MinnMax (via IGN) that "you can get up to [60fps]" on Xbox Series X specifically. That's great news for owners of the more powerful console, or indeed the Xbox Series X Digital Edition. Unfortunately, it does seem that Avowed will be limited to 30fps on the less powerful Xbox Series S.

It's fair to say there were concerns about Avowed managing a 60fps target on Xbox Series X, if only because a similarly structured RPG, Starfield, was locked to 30fps on the console at launch. During my Avowed preview a few months ago, on PC, I also noted some pretty glaring performance issues on a decent gaming rig. If overall performance has been optimized to the point of allowing for a 60fps mode on consoles, then it bodes well for the PC release, too.

Avowed is a fantasy RPG in the same vein as other Obsidian-developed titles such as The Outer Worlds or indeed Fallout New Vegas. Set in the Pillars of Eternity universe, you play the envoy of the Aedyran emperor and are set to a dangerous frontier known as The Living Lands to combat the Dreamscourge, a spreading plague that threatens the entire realm.

In an interview I conducted with Avowed director Carrie Patel and senior gameplay engineer Gabriel Paramo last year, both stressed that the team had been working hard to improve the game's combat (something I thought felt excellent in the prior preview build). Patel also explained that the game will be similar in "length and breadth" to that of The Outer Worlds.

Avowed launches on February 18 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The Premium Edition allows for up to 5 days early access, making the game playable from February 13.

You might also like...