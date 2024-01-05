Apex Legends crossover event lets you get your own Final Fantasy 7 buster sword

In anticipation of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's release this February, sci-fi battle royale Apex Legends will be getting a special crossover event featuring a new game mode and oodles of Final Fantasy 7-themed cosmetics.

Starting on January 9 and finishing on January 30, the Apex Legends & Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Event will bring with it the Final Fantasy 7 Takeover which will replace unranked BR mode. As well as giving players access to the iconic buster sword, the mode includes Materia Hop-Ups that'll give you special effects and bonuses.

The Buster Sword R2R5 not only looks fantastic but acts as a unique weapon during the Takeover, sporting light and heavy attacks, as well as a dash and the ability to block incoming damage. What's more, you'll also be able to build up a Limit Break gauge, allowing you to use one of Final Fantasy 7 protagonist Cloud Strife's signature attacks.

Outside of the new Takeover mode, you can unlock the Buster Sword R5 melee cosmetic which, while offering no mechanical benefits, lets you use the distinctive Buster Sword design in any mode in place of your heirloom or fists. The R5 won't be in the Mythic Shop, so you'll need to be proactive about unlocking it.

There are 36 unlockable Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth cosmetic items, all of which are inspired by Final Fantasy 7 and can be acquired through Apex Legends & Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Event packs. These include new Final Fantasy 7-themed weapon and character skins.

The six new Iconic Legend Skins are also available for direct purchase via the store. These include cosmetic allusions to Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, Yuffie, and Barret. Each skin is available in the store for 2,150 Apex Coins, a currency that can usually only be earned via the Battle Pass or bought in exchange for real-life money. For reference, 2150 Apex Coins will set you back $19.99 / £17.99.

The event will also allow you to earn Gil, a unique new currency that can be used to purchase event-limited items. You can also use Gil to earn additional Battle Pass progress.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 29th and could well be one of the best RPGs and best story games of the year.