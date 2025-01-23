A new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies map is coming, plus fresh enemies and an awesome Wonder Weapon

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 launches on January 28

It adds loads of new Zombies content, including new map The Tomb

This is in addition to a new Wonder Weapon, fresh GobbleGums, and more

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 launches on January 28 and brings a wealth of new content for Multiplayer. Black Ops 6 Zombies is also receiving some love, with plenty of big new additions.

The most significant is a whole new Zombies map, The Tomb. Set after the events of the Citadelle des Morts map, The Tomb sees protagonists Weaver, Maya, Carver, and Grey venture into a mysterious lost catacomb in the ongoing fight against the Dark Aether.

Throughout the adventure, you will be guided by a comms team of returning favorites S.A.M., Ravenow, Peck, Raptor One, and Strauss. They will be joined by the ghost of Sir Archibald, a deceased explorer from a doomed 1908 expedition into the area.

The map begins at the overground dig site, which soon gives way to ancient Neolithic Catacombs, imposing Tombs, a trap-laden Shrine, and finally a subterranean temple with a doorway to the otherworldly Dark Aether Nexus.

You will have to face off with new enemies, including the Shock Mimic. It can disguise itself as key items, grabbing you for a powerful electric bite if you get too close. The usual legions of hostile zombies have also received a new look, dressed as ancient laborers, worshippers, and guards.

The Tomb will feature a new Wonder Weapon, the Staff of Ice. It creates a powerful freezing magic attack and can even revive downed teammates with a ranged restorative blast. Those who manage to complete the map’s main quest will obtain the X91 Ice-Pick Wonder Weapon Skin for the staff in addition to 5,000 XP and a unique Calling Card.

Death Perception, a perk machine from Black Ops 4, is also returning. As before it lets you see enemies through walls, but has been augmented by “new abilities” for Black Ops 6. Three new GobbleGums are on the way too. Dead Drop dramatically increases the drop rates for salvage and equipment, while Modified Chaos reduces Ammo Mod cooldowns. Finally, there’s Quacknarok - which doesn’t do anything other than give every zombie a hilarious rubber duck pool lounger.

Directed Mode, which guides you through the events of the Main Quest, is expected to launch alongside the Season 2 mid-season update.

Want to give Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 a try? The game is available now for PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.