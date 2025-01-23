Former Nintendo CEO Reggie Fils-Aimé had high praise for Astro Bot, saying it 'almost outdid Nintendo at its own game'

- Reggie Fils-Aimé, former Nintendo of America CEO, had positive things to say about Astro Bot
- The PS5 exclusive took Game of the Year at the New York Game Awards
- It was also awarded Best Kids Game and Best Music in a Game
Former Nintendo of America CEO Reggie Fils-Aimé has praised Team Asobi's PS5 hit Astro Bot as it claimed yet another Game of the Year accolade - this time at the New York Game Awards 2025.
“So I have to admit it, Astro Bot almost outdid Nintendo at its own game,” said Fils-Aimé (via VGC), who played host at the New York Game Awards. Not only did Astro Bot take 'Best Game of the Year' at the event, it also scooped up awards for 'Best Music in a Game' and 'Best Kids Game'.
Across all three categories it won, Astro Bot beat some stiff competition from the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Black Myth: Wukong and Metaphor: ReFantazio. Other winners included UFO 50 for 'Best Indie Game', Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree for 'Best World' and Zenless Zone Zero for 'Best Mobile Game'.
Remedy's Sam Lake, previously responsible for games like Alan Wake 2, Control and Max Payne, was also presented with the 'Andrew Yoon Legend Award'.
It's not the first time Astro Bot has come up in conversation in relation to Nintendo. When the game took the coveted Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2024, Team Asobi creative director Nicolas Doucet said the game was greatly inspired by classic Nintendo titles like Super Mario Bros.
Astro Bot has also been receiving plenty of free post-launch content since release. This includes a set of speedrun challenge levels, as well as a unique Christmas-themed stage which threw in a bunch of new costumes and classic PlayStation cameos.
