Free updates are coming to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 after launch, including the ability to get a haircut

Warhorse Studios has released a new Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 post-launch roadmap

It details the free updates coming to the game

It also provides further information about the three upcoming DLC expansions

Developer Warhorse Studios has outlined some of the post-launch content for upcoming open-world role-playing game (RPG) Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 in a newly revealed roadmap.

Four updates will be delivered throughout the year, with the first arriving in spring and containing a number of free features. This includes a new Hardcore Mode for those seeking the most rigorous challenge, the ability to participate in horse races to improve your riding skills, and the option to visit barbers in order to give Henry a haircut and further customize your look.

The other three updates then contain content from the paid expansion pass, which is available as part of the game's Gold Edition. In summer, the new Brushes with Death quest will be added, challenging you to uncover the secrets of a mysterious artists.

Legacy of the Forge arrives in autumn, focusing more closely on Henry's history and his beginnings as a blacksmith's assistant.

This will then be followed by Mysteria Ecclesia in winter, where you will be able to explore the large Sedlec Monastery in a covert mission. These will be accompanied by free quality of life updates, to "further enhance the game experience".

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is set to launch for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on February 4. Pre-orders are open now, with those who opt to pick up the game early receiving the Lion’s Crest bonus items.

