A Fallout-inspired Xbox Wireless Controller is now available in Xbox Design Lab

A new Xbox Wireless Controller themed around the Fallout game series is now available in Xbox Design Lab.

Released yesterday (March 5, 2024), the controller is officially named the Xbox Wireless Controller - Fallout and features an exclusive front panel and grip. They’re decorated with a pattern that shows Fallout mascot Vault Boy in a variety of poses inspired by animations found in player skill trees across the series.

The controller starts at $84.98 / £72.98 though, as an Xbox Design Lab product, you can further customize the look for an additional cost. There are four distinct starting configurations available, including the default Vault Dweller configuration that features metallic Photon Blue triggers, Shock Blue bumpers, Ash Gray thumbsticks, and a metallic Lightning Yellow D-pad.

There are three other options, themed around other elements from the series: Brotherhood, Pip-Boy, and Mutants. While the Brotherhood design introduces a striking metallic Pulse Red D-Pad, the Pip-Boy version is a more subtle mix of Nocturnal Green and Desert Tan components. Mutants then offers loads of bright Velocity Green elements, really selling the radioactive look.

While we definitely think Vault Dweller is easily the most attractive of the bunch, each of these could be a good fit for anyone who is currently exploring the wasteland in Fallout 76 or enjoying another playthrough of Fallout 4 on Xbox. A brief teaser trailer was released alongside the controllers, giving you a quick look at each starting option. You can see it for yourself below:

As a standard Xbox Wireless Controller, the Xbox Wireless Controller - Fallout is compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC, in addition to mobile phones via Bluetooth. We're big fans of this tried-and-tested design and consider it to easily qualify as one of the best Xbox controllers, and even one of the best PC controllers right now.

