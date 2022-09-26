What is managed web hosting and how does it work?

In the early days of the internet, individuals and businesses had to provide their own web hosting (opens in new tab). This meant setting up and maintaining physical servers, installing software, ensuring security, and dealing with any technical issues that arose. These days, however, managed web hosting (opens in new tab) services have made it much easier for businesses to have a strong online presence.

Managed web hosting is a great option for businesses that want to focus on their core business activities and leave the website administration to the experts. In this blog post, we’ll discuss the benefits of managed web hosting and how it works.

What is managed web hosting?

Managed web hosting sees the provider manage all aspects of the server for the customer. This includes things like security updates, performance monitoring, and email server management.

When you sign up for managed web hosting, you're essentially handing over the keys to your website to a team of experts.

They'll take care of everything from ensuring your website stays up and running to keeping it secure from attacks. Some managed web hosts will even offer additional services such as website design or Search Engine Optimization (SEO) to help you improve your online presence.

While managed web hosting can be more expensive than other types of hosting, it can be worth it for businesses that want peace of mind when it comes to their website. It can be a great option for businesses that don't have the resources to manage their own servers.

What are the benefits of managed web hosting?

Managed web hosting can provide your website with a number of important benefits.

One of the biggest advantages of managed web hosting is the improved security it can offer your website. With a managed service, you can take advantage of features like firewalls and intrusion detection, which can help to protect your site from attacks.

Managed web hosting can also help to improve the performance of your website. With a managed service, you can benefit from features like caching and load balancing, which can help to improve your site's speed and reliability.

Another big benefit of managed web hosting is increased uptime. With a managed service, you can take advantage of features like redundant servers and automatic failover, which can help to keep your site up and running even if one server goes down.

Managed web hosting can also be very scalable, meaning that it can grow with your website. With a managed service, you can add more resources as your traffic increases, without having to worry about overloading your servers. You only pay for the resources you use, saving you money in the long run.

Finally, managed web hosting can offer you better support than a traditional web hosting plan. With a managed service, you can take advantage of features like 24/7 customer support and proactive monitoring, which can help to ensure that your website is always up and running smoothly.

Managed web hosting vs shared web hosting

A managed web host will put your website on a dedicated server that's been optimized for performance. This means your website will load quickly and smoothly, even during peak traffic times. You'll also have access to expert support staff who can help you troubleshoot any issues that might arise.

Since you're relying on the host to manage your server, you won't have as much control over your website as you would if you were managing it yourself, while paying for that privilege. Consider your own technical knowledge, and whether you feel you need a managed web host.

Shared hosting (opens in new tab) is more affordable than managed web hosting, but you'll be sharing a server with other websites. This can lead to slower loading times and occasional downtime. However, most shared hosting providers still offer great uptime guarantees and 24/7 customer support.

Whatever hosting solution you choose, be sure to do your research and choose a reputable company with a good track record. Otherwise, you may end up with more problems than you started with.

Managed web hosting is the best option for businesses that want the best performance and don't want to worry about the technical aspects of running their website themselves.

Although it's more expensive than other types of web hosts available on the market today, managed web hosting offers a number of features and benefits that make it worth the price tag if you’re looking for an easy way to give your business an online presence.