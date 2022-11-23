This Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal might be the best we've seen all year

We've seen some fantastic Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals this year, but this latest one might just take the crown.

As we approach the bulk of Black Friday deals on November 25, we're already seeing some shockingly good Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. That's doubly so for this excellent bundle available in both the US and the UK, which packs in a Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3 months' worth of subscription time to Nintendo Switch Online.

Right now, this Nintendo Switch bundle is available at Best Buy for $299 (opens in new tab). UK shoppers, meanwhile, have it exceptionally good. The bundle comes in at £259 (opens in new tab) at the My Nintendo Store. Usually, that's the price of the console on its own. But with this bundle, you're getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a sizable Nintendo Switch Online subscription at no extra cost.

Today's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal (US)

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Nintendo Switch Online (3 months): $299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Want to pick up a Nintendo Switch this Black Friday, but would like a game and something extra to go along with it? This bundle packs in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online allowing you to take your karting skills online against players from across the globe.

Today's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal (UK)

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Nintendo Switch Online (3 months): £259 at Nintendo Store (opens in new tab)

It's an even stronger deal in the UK, as the bundle's price comes in at the cost of just the console itself. Essentially, you're getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online at no extra cost.

Whether you're in the US or the UK, this Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal is incredibly strong. If you've been looking to buy a Nintendo Switch, you likely want to make sure you can get at least a game with it on the cheap, especially considering the console doesn't come with a pack-in game.

And you're not just getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which to this day is one of the best Nintendo Switch games out there. The bundle includes a 3-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. This'll let you access online play in various titles, but also NES and SNES retro libraries.

And if you fancy upgrading to the premium Expansion Pack tier, you'll also get access to the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive retro library as well as a suite of N64 games, along with a bevy of extras like the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass and Animal Crossing New Horizons' expansion.

