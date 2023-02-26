Get 42% off NordPass Premium for 2 years, exclusive to TechRadar Pro readers

Using a password manager is pretty much a given in today's digital world. With most of us accumulating online accounts en masse, thinking up and keeping track of all their associated passwords is a chore, much less ones that are strong and unique for every service.

That's where password managers come in, doing all the work of creating, storing and autofilling strong passwords for you. Never again will you have to fall into the trap of creating weak and reused passwords for the sake of convenience at the cost of compromising your security.

NordPass has established itself as one of the most respected password mangers in recent years, used by over two and a half million individuals and over 1500 companies worldwide. It is compatible with most operating systems such as Windows, MacOS and Linux, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices.

Now, it is offering its premium tier for 2 years with up to a 42% discount and three months free, exclusive to TechRadar Pro readers - and if you're not satisfied within 30-days, you can get a full refund.

Get the password manger's range-topping subscription for just £40.23/ €‎47.76 for the first 2 years or £1.49/ €‎1.77 per month, plus a further three months free. All plans are covered by the 30-day money-back guarantee.

Developed by Nord Security, who are perhaps best known for making the popular VPN NordVPN, NordPass Premium brings together all the features you would want in a premier password manager.

Aside from passwords, it can also store other important and sensitive information, such as credit card details and addresses. The information is stored in the cloud and encrypted using the state-of-the-art XChaCha20 algorithm, one of the safest known methods around.

NordPass also employs a zero-knowledge policy, meaning that no one other than you - not even the company itself - will ever know your credentials.

NordPass Premium also comes with a Password Health tool, which can check to see if you have any weak, old or reused passwords and can fix them quickly for you. What's more, the manager will also monitor the dark web to see if any of your credentials or other sensitive information, such as card details and emails, have been leaked in a third-party data breach, and then alert you instantly with notifications.

You can also share your passwords with other NordPass users whilst remaining encrypted, and can choose to limit their access to them as you see fit. There is also an inheritance feature, which can be used to give family members and trusted individuals access to your passwords in case of emergency.