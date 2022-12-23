Bluehost could help you save big on WordPress hosting just in time for Christmas

As a website owner, you know how important it is to have reliable web hosting (opens in new tab). This is especially true when it comes to WordPress websites, which require a specific type of hosting.

Luckily, Bluehost is offering up to 70% off its hosting plans specifically for WordPress users. Let's take a look at what this deal has to offer and why you should take advantage of it.

Bluehost Choice Plus WordPress hosting: 70% off

Save a huge sum of money this festive season with Bluehost's festive discount. For $18.99 $5.45, you'll get 40GB SSD storage, free CDN and unlimited websites plus more.

Why choose Bluehost?

This great offer from Bluehost includes features such as fast loading times, security features like SSL certificates and malware scans, and 24/7 customer support.

Additionally, you will get access to all the tools you need to manage your site with ease – from account setup wizards to cPanel. You also get unlimited storage space and bandwidth for your website so you can grow without the worry of running out of space. And with one-click installs for popular applications such as WordPress, Magento, and Drupal (to name just a few), you'll be able to set up your site in no time.

You also have the option of getting a free domain name when signing up for the deal. This is great if you're just starting out or don't want to pay extra for a domain name right away. If you do decide to purchase a domain later on though, the process is easy and straightforward – just use Bluehost's domain registrar service and it'll only take a few minutes.

Bluehost is well known in the hosting industry as being reliable and secure while still offering competitive pricing plans that are tailored to suit every budget. And with their current offer of up to 70% off on hosting for WordPress, it's even more affordable than ever before. Plus, their knowledgeable customer service team is available 24/7 via phone or email should any issues arise during setup or down the line – meaning peace of mind knowing that help is never too far away should anything go wrong!