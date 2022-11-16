This is the first thing you should buy for your Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is a highly versatile hybrid console, as useful in your living room as it is on the bus. With all sorts of excellent games to choose from, the Nintendo Switch remains an excellent purchase, even years after its initial launch.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best gaming consoles out there. However, as with any new investment, you might be wondering what to buy so as to get the most out of the console.

Though our guide to the best Nintendo Switch accessories will see you right, there's one thing that you should definitely buy before you even think about investing in any other goodies for your machine. In fact, failing to make this particular investment is one of the most common mistakes people make with the console.

So sit back, relax, and read on to find out the most important accessory you can buy for your shiny new Nintendo Switch.

Safety first

(Image credit: Orzly)

The hybrid nature of the Nintendo Switch means that, most likely, you'll be taking it with you so you can play games on the go. With all the great Nintendo Switch games available, who could blame you? However, though relatively tough, a Nintendo Switch is far from indestructible. All it takes is one bad knock or nasty scratch, and your lovely touch screen won't be so lovely anymore. Many a time have we heard of a poor Nintendo Switch owner who accidentally put their Switch into the same bag pocket as their keys, only to later find that their screen had been horribly scratched up in transit.

Fortunately, there is a better way. Investing in even the most cheap and cheerful carry case will do wonders for your console's lifespan. Though any of these Nintendo Switch carry cases would do a great job, I recommend the Orzly carry case in terms of sheer value for money.

(opens in new tab) Orzly Carry Case for Nintendo Switch: $14.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



This carry case offers a sturdy and practical EVA shell for your Nintendo Switch, along with a handy pocket to help carry extra Joy-Cons, games and other accessories. If you don't mind the plain design, this is an excellent and cost-effective way to keep your console safe.

Investing in a carry case is one of the smartest moves you can make as a Nintendo Switch owner. I know my carry case has kept my Switch safe through many a long journey. It may seem like a small purchase, but, your console (and your wallet) will thank you in the long run.