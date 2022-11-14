The best thing you can get for your Xbox Series X for less than $20

Even if you’re shopping on a budget, there are plenty of great accessories out there that you can buy for your Xbox Series X.

With all the Black Friday 2022 deals on the horizon, now is the time to get more bang for your buck. Fortunately, we at TechRadar Gaming have been scouring the internet to find you only the best ways to make the most of the impending deals on Xbox Series X accessories.

Though most might recommend a Gamepass subscription, it’s highly likely that, come Black Friday, you’ll be able to get three months of Game Pass for only $24.99, making it better value than the typical price point of $9.99 per month. It's worth subscribing to, especially considering all the great Game Pass games on offer. However, we advise you to wait until Black Friday to take advantage of the better price. For the moment, we’ve found a deal that’ll get you even better value for money, ensuring that your cash goes as far as it can for your Xbox Series X.

Power up

There's nothing more frustrating than a wireless controller running out of battery at a critical moment. With these rechargeable batteries, however, rather than spending time recharging your controller, you can remove the depleted battery and slot in a fresh one. It may not seem like much at first glance, but this third-party rechargeable battery pack from Ukor is a cost-efficient way to keep your controllers ready to go.

It's not the most glamorous accessory out there, but for a mere $15.99, it's a serious quality-of-life improvement at a refreshingly low cost. It's an ideal way to treat yourself, or the Xbox fan in your life, to a handy accessory without breaking the bank.

(opens in new tab) Ukor rechargable battery pack: $15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This choice of battery pack offers significant value for money. It's a strong option for anyone wanting to get more life out of their wireless controllers as well as those who might be tired of long charging times.



It's a huge improvement on the official Microsoft rechargeable battery pack, which offers only one spare battery at a higher price point. The extra spare battery goes a surprisingly long way, especially if you're playing local multiplayer.