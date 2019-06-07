The best Chase credit cards in June 2019

Cold hard plastic can sometimes be the best way to pay for your pricey tech purchases. Spending with credit cards has lots of benefits over cash and some tip-top deals can be found in the form of Chase credit cards. The mighty bank Chase offers a selection of card options each with its own benefits - but which is the best Chase credit card for you?

As a TechRadar reader you're likely an aficionado when it comes to gadgets, which means a big purchase for the best techie titbits. So why not get something back as a reward for splashing so much money at once? For example, Chase has a prime cashback credit card, dubbed Chase Freedom, for that exact situation.

But then Chase also has credit cards for travel, with air miles offered on the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, and others making hotels cheaper and even earning you free nights.

So which is the best Chase credit card for you? You've come to the right place to compare them before you hit that 'apply now' button.

Best Chase credit card for general use

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card

$1,200 bonus value* | $95 annual fee Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening - that's at least $750 towards travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards. 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide and 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases. No foreign transaction fees.

Best Chase credit card for cash back

Chase Freedom Unlimited

Up to $600 bonus value* | $0 annual fee 3% cash back on the first $20,000 spend your first year. After that, 1.5% on all purchases. No minimum to redeem for cash back and no annual fee.

Best Chase credit card for travel perks

Chase Sapphire Reserve

$1,000 bonus value* | $450 annual fee Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. 3X points on travel purchases (excluding $300 travel credit) and 3X points on dining at restaurants. $300 Annual travel credit for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.



Best Chase credit card for air miles and travel

United Explorer Card

$600 bonus value* | $95 annual fee, waived for the first year 40,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Earn 2 miles per $1 spent at restaurants and on hotel stays. Check your first bag for free (a savings of up to $120 per round-trip) when you use your card to purchase your ticket.



Best Chase credit card for hotels

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card

$600 bonus value* | $95 annual fee Earn 75,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. An additional Free Night Award (valued up to 35,000 points) every year after account anniversary. 15 Elite Night Credits each calendar year. (Note that this is a co-branded credit card issued by Chase).



Best Chase credit card for business use

Ink Business Preferred Credit Card

$1,600 bonus value* | $95 annual fee Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open.

* Bonus value is based on valuations from The Points Guy

Chase credit card FAQ

Who is Chase?

To use its full name - J.P. Morgan Chase Bank - this banking powerhouse has been up and running as a Manhattan-based company since 2000 – although its line can be traced back to 1799. The company has its own contactless payment system, called Chase Pay, which lets you use certain credit cards via your phone to tap to pay so you don't need a wallet.

Do I really need a credit card?

A credit card does often sound great when looked at from a rewards perspective - whether that be from Chase or any other provider - but we must urge you to exercise caution. You are still borrowing this money and it can incur a charge fee when not paid back on time. Unpaid balances can cost you more in interest in the long run and will also leave you with a poor credit score, making it harder to borrow in the future.

All that in mind, be sure you can afford to pay back the credit card loan before you start to spend. Credit cards can be handy tools but think about the risks before making a decision.

Chase credit cards - what's the main reason for getting one?

If you're already a Chase customer, then consolidating your cards is always a good idea, for ease of online balance checking and payment, if nothing else.

The Chase Ultimate Rewards program is another reason to get involved. This is a points system which gets you rewards with co-branded cards for airlines, hotels and retailers. When used to pay for travel these points have a great value compared to other similar competitive systems. With co-brand partners like United Airlines, Amazon and Marriott there are some really great ways to earn and spend.

And because so many different rewards and bonuses are available with Chase credit cards, it makes sense to see what they currently have before preparing to purchase that new laptop or 4K television.

Does Chase do cashback credit cards?

Yes. The best example the bank offers is probably the Chase Freedom credit card. This offers a decent $150 bonus (after spending $500 in the first three months of account opening) and up to 5% cash back in rotating quarterly categories, up to $1,500 (activation required) on things like groceries, store purchases and gas station spending. This is a real winner.

Does Chase do credit cards with travel point rewards?

Chase has got an ideal credit card for all you jet-setters out there in its Chase Sapphire Preferred Card. This little hunk of plastic will earn you elevated rewards on travel as well as dining and offers a sign-up bonus. You get two points per dollar on travel and dining or 1 point elsewhere but, of course, points are worth more when booked through Chase. Spend $4,000 in the first three months and earn 60,000 bonus points, aka around $750 towards travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

