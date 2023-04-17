The best microphones for streaming ensure your audio quality is as crisp as possible, all while accounting for preferences, budgets, and setups. There are a number of quality but affordable products on the market for content creators looking to upgrade their current rig or for those looking to get started, meaning you aren’t short of options.



However, when looking into the best microphones for streaming, the market is saturated with products that can be overwhelming for a first-time buyer. There’s a lot to look for in a good mic, let alone one of the best. For streaming on platforms like Twitch and YouTube, in particular, you’ll want a perfect microphone for content creation without taking up too much space and getting in the way of one of the best webcams or best gaming monitors .



To make the buying process more accessible, we’ve compiled a list of our top picks for the best mics for streaming, including budget-friendly options for those who want to make a start without sacrificing any quality, up to more premium options for well-versed streamers looking for an upgrade. You should also check out the best USB microphones for further options next.

Best microphones for streaming in 2023

The Blue Yeti microphone is highly esteemed, and there’s a good reason why. For a new streamer, it’s straightforward to set up and requires no additional software once plugged in, but it’s reliable and high-quality for those who have been streaming for a while and aren’t necessarily searching for a significant upgrade. For its price, the Blue Yeti offers an excellent product and is worth considering for every streamer, regardless of how long you’ve spent exploring your options.

When looking for one of the best mics on the market, the predominant focus is on the audio quality a mic can offer. The Blue Yeti delivers a consistently high-quality performance while providing a number of features to make your life a lot easier while streaming, such as four different pickup patterns, similar to the three available on the Blue Snowball mic, and the ability to mount to any mic stand to ensure it’s always at the best position to stream your audio.

However, the Blue Yeti can fall victim to sensitivity and occasionally pick up any keyboard or environmental noise if you’re in a particularly loud environment. Thumps or movements on a desk are bound to be picked up, which can be pretty jarring, but given the price for what can only be considered a premium product, a few bumps won’t put you off. For $129.99 / £119.99 / AU$199.95, there’s a lot to admire, and you won’t be financially recovering before you begin your streaming journey.

2. AKG Ara The best budget microphone for streamers Our expert review: Specifications Bit and Sample Rate: 24-bit/96kHz Frequency range: 20Hz – 20kHz Today's Best Deals View at Sweetwater Sound (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Sturdier build than other value mics + Affordable for the quality + Ready to use as soon as plugged in Reasons to avoid - Sensitive to any surrounding movement - No gain control

At first glance, It might be harder to tell the AKG Ara apart from other value USB microphones. However, the plug-in-and-play nature of the gear means it’s straightforward to set up and use straight out of the box without needing to download any external software to get it going. So for $99 / £69 / AU$120, you’re buying a solid microphone with clear audio delivery, ready to use the moment it arrives.

The main appeal of the AKG Ara is the price for the quality you’re getting compared to some similarly priced alternatives. The entire product hosts a slightly sturdier build to ensure it’s protected from any potential damage, meaning you aren’t going to be hearing any unwanted noise when you’re in the thick of it. The budget price tag is reflected in the fact that this microphone has a couple of minor issues with sensitivity.

The Ara is prone to picking up environmental noise, which isn’t ideal if you constantly bump or move things around during a stream. All these noises will be picked up, which is worth considering for streamers working in a tight space where many things could get in the way of potential celebration.

For a gamer looking to get serious about streaming, the HyperX DuoCast is a decent product from a reputable gaming hardware manufacturer. It immediately ticks most boxes for a well-designed product explicitly tailored for both streaming and gaming. The DuoCast certainly looks the part with a customizable RGB ring around the base of the mic, and sounds it too by delivering clear and high-quality audio while hosting essential features like a tap-to-mute sensor.

Generally speaking, the HyperX DuoCast is a good mic, albeit slightly more expensive than other products available, and capable of delivering equally clear audio. But, if you find yourself falling back on HyperX products often, the RGB compatibility between products can be convenient and appealing, similar to frequent Razer Customers. You’re paying a bit of a premium for the added flash, but we think it’s worth it for the looks overall.

Armed with a tabletop shock mount to prevent unwanted noise, gain control dial, and boom arm attachment, you’re buying an entire setup rather than just the mic, which makes any other accessory shopping to perfect your setup significantly cheaper. Whether this justifies the $99.99 / £99.98 / AU$179 price is going to depend on your budget, but there are many perks to note about this product. It can be an excellent starter mic for new streamers who want to make sure they’ve got the best of the bunch before committing to something more expensive.

The Blue Snowball is the perfect fit for a new streamer or someone looking to upgrade their current setup without breaking the bank. As an incredibly easy-to-set-up piece of hardware, anyone can plug in via the convenient USB and be good to go straight out of the box without having to worry about any additional software, all while maintaining an affordable price tag. The Snowball mic costs £74.99 / $69.99 / AU$195.25, which isn’t a lot for the quality on offer.

The Blue Snowball also comes equipped with three operating modes, which provide flexibility in the content you are streaming and allow you to get the most out of the microphone. The Cardioid mode focuses on capturing a single, directional audio, which is perfect for a single-player stream.

But if you want to branch out, the Blue Snowball’s Omni mode allows you to capture 360° audio which is perfect for any party game stream. Finally, for any streamer working in a particularly loud environment, the Cardioid with -10DB Pad will reduce mic sensitivity and dampen any potential distortion from loud background noise.

5. Rode X XCM-50 The best premium microphone for streaming Our expert review: Specifications Bit and Sample Rate: 24-bit/48KHz Frequency range: 20 Hz - 20 kHz Today's Best Deals View at Sweetwater Sound (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Compact size and footprint + Warm and full sound + Zero latency headphone monitoring Reasons to avoid - Large tripod - Pricey

The Rode X XCM-50 is a specifically tailored mic for streamers and gaming, so it fits the bill perfectly for anyone looking to upgrade their setup to something more professional and particular. The XCM-50 delivers clear, detailed audio to both an audience and teammates, and paired with its accompanying Unify software, you’ll have complete control over your levels and

In addition, the microphone's sensitivity means you don’t need to get super close to it to guarantee rich and clear audio, unlike most dynamic mics. The desktop tripod the mic ships with is incredibly easy to set up and can suit any streamer if you don’t have a boom arm, and you’ll still be delivering high-quality audio given the frequency range paired with the sensitivity.

However, the Rode X XCM-50 does run slightly more expensive than alternative USB mics, with its £170 / $249 / AU$239 asking price, but you are guaranteed a sturdy product that won’t start to flag after a few uses. So if you are committed to streaming rather than just starting, this mic can be a valuable addition that will see you through a decent amount of years before quality starts to waiver.

Best microphones for streaming - FAQs

Is a condenser microphone best for streaming? It really depends on your setup and surroundings. If you’re streaming in an environment where there is little to no background noise, a condenser mic will provide the best audio in comparison to other microphones. In addition, they’re more thoughtful of the proximity between the microphone and mouth than something like a dynamic microphone, so you have more freedom to stray further from your setup without losing too much sound quality.