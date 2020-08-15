Turtle Beach Stealth 600P review

Despite being a little too overloaded with plastic, we can't fault the sound quality of Turtle Beach's Stealth 600P gaming headset, and the battery life is solid too. For the $99/£89 end of the console headset market, this is a strong choice overall.

The original version of Turtle Beach’s Stealth 600P (and its Xbox equivalent, the 600X) has been around for a few years now, delivering absolutely stellar surround sound and vaguely disappointing looks in equal measure. The audio really is that good though, so we were excited to hear about an updated ‘Gen 2’ model. And we were right to be.

Priced at $99/£89, it’s entering the elbows-out end of the console headset market. Our current best overall console headset pick for 2020, the HyperX Cloud Revolver S, occupies that same price point, among formidable competition from Steelseries’ Arctis 5 and the like.

And at first glance, it doesn’t look like it commands that price tag. As with the older model, the predominantly plastic construction materials here look and feel on the cheap side. There’s definitely been a visual refresh, and the earcup outers now feature a bold diagonal line break to accommodate a wider range of adjustment around the hinge, but in our subjective opinion this doesn’t represent a step forwards aesthetically.

Design

With a substantially built headband though, It can take a knock without crumbling to bits, and whereas we had serious reservations about comfort and adjustability for different head sizes in our review of the original, the Gen 2 model sits more comfortably on the ears.

Its foam pads around each earcup are covered in breathable fabric, and while it doesn’t create that really snug fit you get from leatherette-finished memory foam earcups that tend to really pronounce the low-end, it’s tight enough not to bob about when you move, without digging in over long sessions. The earcups are able to move pretty freely, so this should sit nicely around both smaller and larger heads.

Setting it up on PS4’s a breeze. Just pop the wireless receiver into a free USB slot, select the headset in your audio devices, hit the power button and you’re done. Charging’s handled via USB-C now and boasts a 15-hour life, which is more than ample. The same process works on PC, too.

Most of the controls sit on the left earcup - power, a mode cycle, and a mic arm with a mute function built into the hinge mechanism all live here, along with the returning Superhuman Mode which amplified nearby in-game sounds, accessible via an additional tap of the power button.

(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

Performance

Characteristic of Turtle Beach’s range as a whole, a series of pleasing bleeps and bloops lets you know what you’ve just pressed and how many times, so you shouldn’t have to take off your headset and examine it despite the buttons being placed in a relatively close cluster.

Let’s get to the sound, though: this is where the 600P really shines. The familiar smashes, sirens and footsteps of the GTA 5 loading menu absolutely come alive with the 600Ps on. Seriously – a game that came out 8 years ago suddenly sounds different and commands attention.

All the more surprising is that unlike the previous Stealth 600, there’s no virtual surround at work here. It just sounds like there is. Directional audio cues move front to back with real positional clarity, but this is a stereo set that’s been engineered for a much wider soundstage than usual. To that end, the shape of the earcups has been redesigned into a ‘D’ and the 50mm drivers have been tuned to offer wider articulation around your ears.

There are four EQ presets here but to varying degrees they all retain the 600P’s essential quality: razor-sharp high end and a really cinematic bass response that works perfectly for first-person games. It’s not an all-rounder that can be tamed back for neutral EQ music appreciation, but honestly we’ve had so much fun cranking these up and enjoying how well they voice explosions and shattering car windows in Rockstar’s veteran open world game that we barely care.

The flip-to-mute mic is a nice touch, although the arm itself is quite stubby and there’s not much repositioning to be done with it. Voice quality is clear although not quite as full-bodied as some pricier mics like Logitech’s G Pro X and those on Razer’s top-end models.

Buy it if...

Losing the cables matters to you

Setup couldn’t be much simpler with the Stealth 600P - plug in the USB receiver, power on, and forget about it. We had no dropouts, and the 15-hour battery life with USB-C charging means we’re always exhausted before the headset is.

You want to stay on brand with PS4’s visuals

Ok, no one’s going to hang this one in the Louvre for future generations to enjoy, but the simple black and PS4-blue colour scheme works for those looking for a bit of consistency in their console setup.

You’re not always chatting

The Stealth 600P’s mic is serviceable enough for audio quality and noise cancelling, but the mic arm is a bit too small and lacks malleability. A very minor point for most of us, but those who spend a lot of time in voice chat might consider a rethink.

Don't buy it if...

You prefer a flatter response

These cans are tuned to trick your ears into thinking you're hearing surround. For a more natural stereo soundstage, look elsewhere.

You're clumsy

Something about the feel of the plastic used in this model doesn't scream 'I sat on them but it was fine' to us.

Comfort is your priority

HyperX's headsets offer better padding and softer contact points for the same price.