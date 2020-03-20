SpyFu review

SpyFu is a highly performant SEO and keyword research tool that is easy to use and can effectively boost your search rankings.

SpyFu is a search analytics company that offers a popular SEO tool. Using web scraping technology, it scrapes the internet for data that is used to identify the keywords that companies and websites purchase using Google AdWords. SpyFu also matches search results with search terms so that companies have more insight into the types of searches and strings of words for which they appear on Google’s Search Engine Results Page (SERP).

SpyFu essentially allows you to ‘spy’ on your competitors by helping you pinpoint the keywords your competitors purchase for online advertising and by singling out the words and phrases that generate the most traffic. In this way, you can keep a step ahead of other companies or services working in your industry and attract more traffic to your own sites.

Plans and Pricing

SpyFu has three different plans. The basic plan costs $33 per month and comes with 250 sales leads and domain contacts as well as 5,000 weekly tracked keyword rankings. This plan is best suited to new startups and small companies with a limited online footprint.

If you are in need of more advanced keyword analytics, you can opt for the professional plan for $58 per month. It comes with 500 sales leads and domain contacts as well as 15,000 weekly tracked keyword rankings and custom branding for your company.

The most feature-rich plan is the team plan, which comes with 2,000 sales leads and domain contacts, 40,000 weekly tracked keyword rankings, custom branding, and five user logins. This plan is ideal for fully-fledged marketing departments that have resources dedicated to SEO and keyword-based online advertising.

In addition to the plan-specific features outlined above, all of SpyFu’s service tiers come with unlimited search results, unlimited data exports, and unlimited domain overview documents.

(Image credit: SpyFu)

Features

Three key features of SpyFu are pay per click (PPC) analytics, SEO research, and keyword research:

PPC Analytics

With SpyFu, you can look up specific competitors, see all the keywords they purchase on Google Ads, and see how well their ads performed. Using this data, you can replicate their successes while avoiding their mistakes. You can also see the number of clicks they get for their keywords, track bidding on words you are interested in, and see changes in your ad spend over time. PPC data also allows you to pinpoint keywords that your competitors do not already bid on so that you can make them your own.

With SpyFu’s AdWords visualization tools, you can use PPC data to identify keyword groups, see which words do not work, and see the impressions you generate on the keywords that are most important to you.

SEO Research

This feature allows you to identify content and keywords, including backlinks, that help your competitors outrank you, and it also helps you track every website that operates within your niche. In this way, the SEO research feature shows you how rankings and content change over time, and it can help you catch up-and-coming competitors more quickly.

A handy keyword group analysis tool makes organizing SEO keywords into groups—usually a very tedious and time-consuming task—quick and effective, and you can custom brand your SEO reports to land and retain specific clients.

Keyword Research

There are several tools you can use when it comes to keyword research. For example, you can generate keyword ideas based on search volume, click-through rates, or SEO difficulty. In addition, you can see the number of advertisers who also bid on similar words as those you have in mind for your SEO campaign. You can even type in keywords you currently use to see all of the most highly profitable keywords that fall within the same niche.

(Image credit: SpyFu)

Interface and In Use

SpyFu’s dashboard and UI are very cleanly laid out. Seven tabs at the top of the dashboard give you quick and easy access to your keywords, SEO tools, PPC research, tracking, and reports. At a glance, you can see how your keywords are performing, what your pay per click costs are, which keywords made it to the first page, and how your SEO campaign is doing overall based on organic vs. paid clicks.

A search bar at the top and center of the dashboard really makes it easy to initiate keyword searches and instantly see your results thereafter. This makes the entire app very easy to use, and you can be up and running with searches and research within minutes.

(Image credit: SpyFu)

Support

In case of tech issues, you can contact the tech team via live chat or over the phone using specific lines dedicated to US and international customers. There are also comprehensive help resources open to all users, including blogs, tutorials, a glossary, and videos, as well as live chat and comparison tools between SpyFu and some of its most direct competitors.

The Competition

SpyFu’s most direct competitor is SEMRush. However, while SpyFu’s basic plan gives you unlimited historical data, unlimited keyword exports, and 5,000 tracked keywords for $39 per month, SEMRush’s basic plan costs $99.95 per month but provides only 500 tracked keywords, 500 words per export, and no historical data. Furthermore, SEMRush’s premium and team plans are up to four times costlier than the corresponding plan from SpyFu, but they come with lower keyword, export, and data limits.

Final Verdict

Few products come close to providing the depth and functionality you get with SpyFu. It is priced below its main competitors, is easy to use, and can be customized to your needs. It provides all of the PPC, SEO, and keyword research tools anyone from a big company to a small startup would need and is a highly effective and well-designed application.