Targus Stow-N-Go Media Remote review

Whether you have Windows Media Center or simply have a range of media you'd like to access without having to touch your laptop, this little gadget is perfect.

Comprising a tiny USB link connector and a 2.4GHz RF remote, you can access your media from up to 15 metres away.

Supporting plug-n-play, simply plug the adapter in and you can use it straightaway. You'll need to manually start your software, but it supports Media Player and iTunes, as well as Real Player, Musicmatch and WinDVD.

The remote can mute sound as well as control volume, so can be used during presentations with ease. The other buttons navigate your files and folders and while it's limited, it does make it easy to change songs and settings.

When you're finished, you can simply slot the adapter back into the base of the remote and store it in your PC Card slot.