Xigmatek Pantheon review

A decent case, at a fair price, but hardcore system builders should still look to the Corsair 600T for the best quality chassis.

The Xigmatek Pantheon is a PC chassis looking to win the hearts and minds of PC gamers wanting to house their expensive components in the best available chassis.

There's plenty of competition out there, from the likes of the Corsair Graphite Series 600T and the CoolerMaster HAF X, but the Xigmatek Pantheon offers a great £79 price point and a host of options.

Like its competitors, the Xigmatek Pantheon comes with 6 internal 3.5-inch drive bays that can all house 2.5-inch SSDs as well – perfect for those looking to splash out on their system.

There are also speed control knobs for the fans, a top-mounted USB 3.0 port, as well as USB 2.0 and eSATA.

Picking up the Xigmatek Pantheon, it's instantly striking how light it is, and anyone who is looking to transport their rig to LAN parties will appreciate Xigmatek's efforts in this department.

But what does that say about the build quality?