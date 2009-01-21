Tranquil SQA-5H Windows Home Server

A well designed home server with plenty of room to upgrade. Just a shame it costs so much

The first thing you hear – or, rather, don't hear – when you plug in the new Tranquil SQA-5H is how quiet it is. It's stunning.

Yes, it's still a hefty box akin to a slightly smaller Shuttle PC, but you won't know it's even running. The 8cm fan is near silent and the cause is also helped by fanless aluminium heatsinks on the chipset and CPU.

Tranquil says the white or black outer is enamelled steel made of up to 70 per cent recycled material, adding further to its green credentials.

The top-line SQA-5H-2000 costs £500 and comes with 2GB of memory and a 1TB hard drive. Extra hard drives are also available in sub-£50 increments. The five slots offer a lot of flexibility and the installation is suitably simple.

Tranquil's earlier Home Server models were good, but this box packs far more punch. In terms of connectivity, you've got eSATA and Gigabit LAN as well as USB ports for connecting devices.

All in all, this is backup and data sharing at its best; it's just a shame about the price.