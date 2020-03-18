Xbox Series X controller release date, news and confirmed features

If you’re clamoring for more information about the Xbox Series X controller, you’ve come to the right place. Microsoft has revealed the new Xbox pad in all its glory, and we can’t wait to get our grubby mitts on it when it releases alongside the Xbox Series X towards the end of 2020.

So what exciting additions can we look forward to from Microsoft’s new controller? Well, it’s designed around accessibility first and foremost. With a slightly smaller overall footprint along with some quality of life improvements, the controller should feel familiar in the hand yet subtly different.

Popularized by Microsoft’s many limited edition Xbox One controllers, the Series X pad will include a tactile texture on both the triggers, grips and bumpers, which have been rounded and reduced in size. The previously glossy accents of the original are also gone in favor of a matte finish that closely matches the console’s design.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox controller

Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox controller When is it available? Late 2020 (to coincide with the release of Xbox Series X)

Late 2020 (to coincide with the release of Xbox Series X) How much will it cost? TBC

The Xbox Series X controller will release alongside the Xbox Series X during the “Holiday” 2020 period - so expect it sometime between October and December.

Xbox Series X controller price

A price for the Xbox Series X controller has not been confirmed, much like the console itself. However, with the Xbox One controller retailing for £40/$50/AU$80, it’s likely that the new controller will be a touch more expensive - probably around £60/$70/AU$120.

Of course, this is only a speculative guess based on the previous pricing strategy for Microsoft’s controllers. We’re expecting Microsoft to confirm a price for the Xbox Series X controller in the next few months.

Xbox Series X controller confirmed features

(Image credit: Microsoft)

New D-pad and share button

Visually, there are quite a few changes that stand out. A long-awaited share button has been added to the center of the controller, letting gamers capture their favourite screenshot or clip a short video with ease. The D-pad has also undergone a noticeable transformation, combining the benefits of both a traditional cardinal D-pad with the disc pad found on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. The goal is to give gamers the best of both worlds.

Backwards compatible

Microsoft has promised that all your existing Xbox One accessories will work on Xbox Series X. That means all those controllers you’ve collected in the last five years will carry across, which is a huge relief. The recently released Xbox Adaptive Controller and Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 will also work perfectly, too.

Better connectivity

With Project xCloud on the horizon, more gamers will be connecting their controllers to a phone or Windows 10 PC. Microsoft has taken steps to ensure that switching and pairing between devices is more seamless than ever and has included Bluetooth Low Energy (BTLE) to make the controller more efficient.

Lower latency

Though latency isn’t something you can always see, it’s something you can definitely feel. With competitive games growing increasingly popular, Microsoft has made significant strides in reducing latency by reworking how the Xbox controller sends information across the system pipeline.

Data is now transmitted just before a game asks for it, keeping the controller in sync with the game for both analog and digital inputs and preventing any unforeseen latency spikes.

Further improvements have been made to the performance of the existing radio design used by Xbox One accessories today so games receive inputs faster and can access them quicker, without impacting performance.