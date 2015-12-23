Microsoft's 10 worst moments of 2015

While it could be argued that Microsoft's purchase of Nokia in the first place was the error, the fact that technology firm posted a loss at the end of the 2015 fiscal year over the summer, writing off approximately $7.5 billion related to the purchase of the Finnish mobile firm. Microsoft also recently announced that it is cutting 7,800 jobs mostly in the mobile division. These announcements are not a great way to kick off a new fiscal year.

However, it doesn't look like Microsoft is going to be giving up on its Windows Phones product line anytime soon, with two new models slated for release in the near future.