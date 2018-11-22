What 2019 holds for the future of business continuity and storage

Contrary to many predictions, tape is not going away. I think it’s just changing its use case. What’s happened with tape has been like any other medium. When tape first came out, businesses put the operating system, applications and data on it. Then as disk became more affordable, they put applications and operating system on the disk and your data on the tape. Then as disk became even more economical you added your data, and just used tapes for backup and archiving. Again, disk gradually took over the primary backup and archiving jobs, with tape being used for additional archiving, long-term retention and compliance.

So it’s the same tape, but the type of data you keep on it is either for when you need a clear air gap on-site for security purposes, when you need long-term retention, or when you need long-term archive for compliance and data retention policies – such as in healthcare. The problem has been that many vendors thought they didn’t have to keep supporting tape, but are now finding that this was a short-sighted approach. Tape is going to be around for a while, so providers need to be able to offer that support and interoperability for all the different tape devices that are out there.