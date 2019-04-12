Trending
We finally got a glimpse of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Image credit: Respawn Entertainment/EA

We finally got a glimpse of Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, thanks to premature listings by Amazon. 

Jedi: Fallen Order may not be scheduled for an official reveal until April 13, but that didn't stop Amazon posting listings for the game's teaser poster and even a t-shirt.

The listings have since been removed but not before Twitter user Wario64 spotted them and posted the artwork for the internet to ogle. You can check the tweet out below:

What's it all mean?

While it's not exactly an in-depth first look, the leaked artwork does confirm you'll be playing as a Padawan Jedi - although it's hard to determine what they look like as the image shows the character from behind. 

However, your Padawan is wielding a blue lightsaber which is an indicator that you'll be a Jedi Guardian like Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi - who predominantly use the Force physically. Whether you'll get an option to choose your class hasn't been confirmed yet.

In addition, the poster shows a crashed Star Destroyer in the background and a small scanning droid accompanying your character. We can only assume that means you'll be spending some time scavenging the ruins of the Republic with the help of a mischievous little friend, in the vein of C-3P0 or R2D2 - well, we hope.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be officially revealed on April 13, so we don't have long to wait to find out the full details...

