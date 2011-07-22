Apple to throw its hat into the Hulu hoop?

Apple is in talks that could lead to a bid for American video on demand service Hulu, according to a pair of anonymous tipsters.

The popular VOD site has been up for sale for some time, with practically all the big names in tech sniffing around for a bargain.

Microsoft reportedly bowed out of talks earlier in the week, but Google is generally believed to be one of the front-runners to bid.

Hullo to Apple

Bloomberg cites two people "with knowledge of the auction" who told it that Apple is in early talks with Hulu.

Hulu's current owners, which include Disney, News Corp and NBC Universal, are said to be offering the buyer an extension of program rights for five years, which will see the service armed with an arsenal of exclusive content.

It's quite unlike Apple to make a big acquisition like this, but with the company putting renewed vigour behind Apple TV, it's certainly not out of the realms of possibility.

And, with the company's latest gig being all about the cloud, an online video service could be just what it's looking for.

We'd say there's a good possibility that this particular rumour is rooted in fact, scoring a 'quite likely' on the TechRadar rumourometer.

From Bloomberg