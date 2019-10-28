This rugged phone has a unique feature that the Samsung Galaxy S10 and iPhone 11 should copy

Motorola got heads turning in 2017 when it launched its Moto Mods, which were modular accessories that added to the versatility of the Moto Z2 Play and earned it a solid 4.5 stars from us two years ago. Now, a challenger brand, Doogee, wants to do the same thing with its new flagship model, the S95 Pro.
While its rival Blackview focuses on one single unique selling point, a FLIR IR camera, in its latest product, the heat-seeking BV9800 Pro, Doogee opted for expansion capabilities.
You can add a battery module or a speaker module; the latter has two 27mm speakers and an integrated battery. The battery module has a 3500mAh that tacks on the 5150mAh already present in the phone, delivering a whopping 8650mAh capacity, which can be wirelessly charged.
The manufacturer has alluded to more modules depending on demand; that might include special camera modules or walkie-talkie style ones, all of which will magnetically attach to the phone.
A camera with some oomph
The rest of the configuration is not bad at all; there’s a Mediatek P90 CPU with 8GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 camera, NFC, Android 9.0 and a 10X optical zoom.
As for the price? Gearbest sells the S95 Pro for $364.99 after factoring in a $5 coupon plus we’ve been informed that the first 100 buyers will get a free pair of Bluetooth earbuds worth $30. Use the coupon code 104792861339731428 at checkout.
