This Android smartwatch could be more powerful than an iPhone 7

Take a smartphone, shrink it and strap it to your wrist and you'll get a sense of what the TicWris Max smartwatch is trying to do. The idea, as ludicrous as it may sound, is gaining popularity in Asia.

Sold for $160 at Gearbest, this device has some interesting uses for those working in challenging outdoor environments thanks to its 4G connectivity and IP67 waterproof rating - meaning that you won’t be able to swim with it, but it should withstand a shower.

There's nothing shabby about the rest of the configuration either. It has a quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB onboard storage, a 2880mAh battery and an 8-megapixel front facing camera that does Face ID as well.

If that wasn’t enough, it runs on Android 7.1.1, has built-in GPS, Wi-Fi and can even tell the time on its 640x480-pixel 2.86-inch display. Oh and you'll be able to make phone calls as well, without the need for a separate device.

It's worth noting there’s no microSD card slot, NFC or USB port for easy file transfer and charging. Coming in at 153g, the TicWris Max is also as heavy as a smartphone, which could tire the wrist over the course of a day.

This product also comes from mainland China and will take at least a month to reach either the US or the UK (and potentially more). You may be levied a tax either directly or through the courier.

Bear in mind, we're yet to fully test the product hands-on, but once we do, you'll be able to read all about it here.