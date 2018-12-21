TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get Abelssoft SyncManager 2018 free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.
Behind the 21st door on our free downloads advent calendar, you'll find Abelssoft SyncManager 2018 – a powerful tool for syncing essential files including music, movies and photos to an external hard drive with a single click.
Abelssoft describes SyncManager 2018 as "your personal data butler". It runs in the background, monitoring your system for changes and performing sync tasks automatically when a particular event occurs (when a certain USB device is plugged in, for example). It's entirely up to you how and when your files are synced, so it'll never happen at an inconvenient time.
You can also take your pick from four different types of synchronization – continuous, manual, daily or weekly – depending on how much control you want. If you prefer to sync your files yourself, Abelssoft SyncManager makes it as easy as clicking a button. Alternatively, if you prefer a hands-off approach, you can simply set the software up once and forget it.
Download Abelssoft SyncManager free today and make sure your files are protected.
