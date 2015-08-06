The Windows 10 privacy settings you need to change right now

Windows 10 is here and by all accounts it's a smashing hit with a great new/retro look, Cortana's helping hand, plus all the performance enhancements of Windows 8.1 without the lingering interface problems. But for all the good Windows 10 brings, Microsoft's latest operating system has to collect a ton of data on its users, and that might not sit well for everyone.

Windows 10 can see everything from the websites you visit to where in the world you are to all the online purchases you make, and those are just the bits Cortana collates. By default, the OS is programmed to watch the words you type and listen to your speech so it can personalize the experience for you. These features can be convenient, but also raise privacy concerns.

Luckily, there are ways to curtail all of Windows 10's cyber sleuthing built right into the OS' privacy controls. However, cracking down on what Window 10 can see will come at the cost of some functionality and could potentially disable features you want to use (such as Cortana).