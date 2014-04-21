Microsoft app throws analytics and interactive capabilities into the PowerPoint 'Mix'

Microsoft is previewing an application that offers users in-depth analytics and interactive capabilities for PowerPoint.

Microsoft "Office Mix" will enable users to record interactive media elements such as audio, video and quizzes directly into a presentation. Interested parties can access a sneak peak of the application by logging onto the "Office Mix" preview site.

Reports speculate the tool is geared toward the education sector. However, Microsoft has yet to provide any commentary on the preview.

Microsoft launched Office 365 Personal for single users last week.

Office for the enterprise

Microsoft recently launched several new tools and capabilities designed to simplify the use of Microsoft Office in the enterprise. The company also made available Office for the iPad.

The company recently said it would not be releasing new versions of its on-premises Exchange or SharePoint servers in 2014.

