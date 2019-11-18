Salesforce and Apple team up to transform your CRM

Salesforce has kicked off its annual Dreamforce event in San Francisco with a major new collaboration with Apple.

The two technology giants today sees the release of several new apps and services, including some exclusives and new evolutions of Salesforce's key offerings.

The latter concerns Trailhead GO, the first-ever mobile app for Trailhead, Salesforce's popular free online learning platform, which will be exclusive to iPhone and iPad. The app will now offer more than 700 modules covering a huge range of technology knowledge to the millions of Trailhead users, known as Trailblazers, around the world.

Experiences

Apple and Salesforce announced they would start working closely at last year's Dreamforce, with the partnership seeing its first significant daylight.

The deal has also seen the free Salesforce Mobile app get an iOS redesign with new features exclusive to Apple devices, including Siri shortcuts and Face ID to improve both usability and security for mobile users.

There's also a new Salesforce Mobile SDK optimised for Swift and iOS 13, which the company says will make it easier for the more than six million Salesforce developers to quickly build and deploy native Salesforce apps for iPhone and iPad.

"Working together, Apple and Salesforce have helped hundreds of businesses and millions of developers transform the way they work," said Susan Prescott, Apple's Vice President of Product Marketing for Apps, Markets and Services.

"With brand new Salesforce Mobile apps exclusive to iOS and iPadOS, and an enhanced SDK that supports the latest advancements in Swift, Apple together with Salesforce offers customers strong privacy, powerful multitasking and the best user experience in business on iPhone and iPad."

"With Salesforce Mobile, Salesforce and Apple are empowering sales, service and marketing professionals on the go to deliver game-changing customer experiences, powered by AI," said Bret Taylor, President and Chief Product Officer, Salesforce. "And with Trailhead GO, millions more can now skill up for free, anytime and anywhere, to learn in-demand skills and fill the jobs of today and tomorrow."