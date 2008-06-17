Wakey wakey: all the news in 30 seconds

The new Nokia twins are now available for your business fingers

The saga between the boys who allegedly created Facebook (had an idea to connect people) and Mark Zuckerberg (who actually made it) has reared its ugly head once more.

You may think the out-of-court settlement in February of part cash, part shares would be enough to slake Cameron Winklevoss, Tyler Winklevoss and Divya Narendra’s collective thirst for legal action.

But no. Apparently the ConnectU trio have found some more evidence that could blow the whole thing wide open, and have requested to a judge that they be let out of the original deal.

E-asy does it

Nokia has done what everyone expected and brought its two new business smart phones to the market.

The E66 features a sliding keyboard and the E71 a full QWERTY, though neither have support for RIM’s BlackBerry service, which is odd considering Nokia has included it before to tap into the massive BlackBerry community.

The E71 is just one centimetre thick - making it the thinnest QWERTY device in the world, according to the Finnish device manufacturer.

Both come with a 3.2MP camera and GPS, which sadly won’t help you find your way around another push email system.

Open-source eBay?

Online auction giant eBay wants to do a Facebook on us all (hopefully cleaning up afterwards) by opening up its eBay’s Selling Manager to third party software programs via Project Echo.

The idea is to allow those who develop such applications to gain access to a wealth of eBay’s selling statistics, such as latest bids and completed sales, in turn making the site more innovative.

It’s hardly a new move, as around a quarter of all eBay ads use third party software already; they just have to sneak it in through the back door at the moment.