Queerdle is the LGBTQ+ Wordle alternative

Audio player loading…

Looking for another Wordle alternative? Then Queerdle may be for you. This LGBTQ+ focused word game describes itself as a "yassification of Wordle" and sees you guessing six to eight-letter words that are based on LGBTQ+ references.

Created by Jordan Bouvier, Queerdle includes words based on LGBTQ+ history, slang and sexual references (with the latter meaning it includes some NSFW words), with some of the previous words including 'Switch' and 'Frock'.

Like Wordle, Queerdle allows for six chances to guess the word correctly and highlights in gray when you get a letter wrong, green when it's right and in the right place and yellow if it's the right letter but in the wrong place - with the word resetting every 24 hours. Unlike Wordle, you can suggest your own words for consideration.

If you get the word right, you'll get a pop-up that says "Shantay you stay!" (a reference to RuPaul's Drag Race), a link to find out more about the word - if it has historical importance - and the option to share your results. While Wordle results are typically shared on social media depicting green, yellow or gray squares, Queerdle's results show snakes (correct), coconuts (wrong) and bananas (right letter, wrong place).

If you guess a word that's not been registered in the system, then you'll get a notification saying: "You're pretty sharp to guess that word! A regular Derrick Barry!" (a reference to Drag Queen Derrick Barry)

You can Queerdle via its official website and on any device that can open a web browser.

Opinion: Wordle popularity continues

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Tada Images)

Queerdle is one of many Wordle alternatives that have sprung up since the word game was released in October 2021. So far we've seen music clone Heardle, the obscene Lewdle, the more challenging Scholardle and geography-focused Worldle, to name a few.

Queerdle probably won't get as many players as the original Wordle, which around 300,000 people play daily according to the New York Times, but it's a great jumping-off point for those in and out of the LGBTQ+ community to learn more about LGBTQ+ history and slang while playing a fun word game. Not all the words are based on historical references, and there are quite a few RuPaul references in the game, but we're glad to see an LGBTQ+ friendly version Wordle alternative available.

Correction: March 17, 2022

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Wordle allows for five chances to guess the correct word. Wordle allows for six chances to guess the correct word.