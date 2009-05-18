Archos to show off Internet tablet in June?

Archos' decision to announce a press event on June 11 has sparked talk that it will be for the unveiling of the company's forthcoming Android-powered Internet Media Tablet (IMT).

The French manufacturer stated that an Android device – be it a mobile internet device (MID), or a functional phone - was in the offing back in February, and the invitation certainly appears to show a tablet device.

All in the details

Archos' device is believed to have a 5-inch touchscreen and be 1cm thick – and you can expect the likes of HSDPA and WiFi connectivity.

The device has been slated by the company for a July launch, which would make a June launch event likely.

Regardless, Archos certainly has a track-record of providing sleek touchscreen products, and the IMT device will certainly merit keeping an eye out for.

Via Slashgear