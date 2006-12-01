All ears for Timberland's hot headphones

Now that winter is definitely upon us and it's time to break out the warm clothes, Timberland has come up with a smart way to avoid freezing while listening to music outdoors by combining earmuffs and headphones in one toasty package.

The $30 (£15) Lobz (pronounced "lobes") use Gore's Windstopper fabric for keeping the ears warm, with a fleece cover that wicks moisture away when they get a little too hot, such as when jogging. Inside the lug lids there's a set of regular stereo headphones that can be removed for a spell of silent contemplation. J Mark Lytle