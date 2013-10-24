Dubble app mixes your photo with a random stranger's for cool effect

You never know what you're gonna get...

A new photography app, Dubble, has launched which gives you the power to create double exposure photographs with strangers from the internet.

Why would you want to do that you might find yourself asking… well it's a bit of fun, isn't it?

The app is the brainchild of professional photographer Adam Scott (ex-MD of Lomography UK) and will allow created 'Dubbles' to be shared via Facebook, Twitter and Flickr, with Instagram and Tumblr compatibility coming later.

All about community, double exposures are created by the user shooting a picture, giving it some words for context and then waiting for it to be magically blended with another picture taken by somebody else on the Dubble community.

Look, your baby mixed with someone else's or the Eiffel Tower or something! Yay!

At the moment the new app is only available from the Apple app store, but it is free, so that's something. More information can be found at the Dubble website.

