New camera kit releases expected at Bird Fair

Discounts and deals from major photographic brands will be available at the bird fair

Park Cameras has announced that it will be attending this year's Bird Fair in Rutland in August, offering photographers money off camera kit and accessories.

The Bird Fair is attended by key players in the bird watching industry, including photographers, camera manufacturers and distributors.

Read more: Sigma 105mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art

Park Cameras will be offering up to £250 off selected tripod kits, selected half price gadget bags and further discounts on Canon DSLRs and lenses.

New products

The company has also revealed that it will also be launching some "exciting new products" that can only be revealed on the first day of the show.

Other companies attending the fair include Canon, Nikon, Sigma, Tamron, Lowepro, Manfrotto and Gitzo who will be showcasing products on the Park Cameras stand.

Exclusive show deals, the opportunity to try out new kit and the chance to see the latest products will be available to photographers attending the show.

Expert advice will be on hand from the Park Cameras team and brand representatives.

The Bird Fair in Rutland runs between 19 and 21 August. For more information, visit the Bird Fair website.