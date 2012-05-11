Leica X2 premium compact announced

Leica has announced a new premium compact to slot in its range, the X2, which features an APS-C size sensor

Leica has announced a new premium compact camera, fitted with an APS-C size sensor and offering full manual control.

The camera's sensor is 16.5 million pixels and is combined with a fixed-length Leica Elmarit 24mm f/2.8 ASPH lens.

Other new features on the camera include an improved autofocus system, which Leica promises offers fast, precise and almost silent focusing.

Leica also claims that the new sensor can deliver several benefits including low image noise, high dynamic range and accurate colour differentiation.

The 24mm f/2.8 lens is an effective length of 36mm in the 35mm film format, and has been designed to appeal to street photographers.

On the back of the camera, a high-contrast 2.7 inch LCD screen is included, which promises to deliver bright and detailed images in strong light.

Build

Designed to be reminiscent of M system cameras, the X2 features an all-metal construction and premium, leather-style trim.

A range of accessories, including an electronic viewfinder with a 90 degree swivel function. An optical viewfinder accessory will also be available.

Photoshop Lightroom is also included with the camera.

The Leica X2 price is £1,575 (around $2540) and will be available soon.